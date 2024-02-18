Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 103 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 52.1% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 27.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $424.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $443.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.89.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

