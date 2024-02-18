Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Cuts Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,242 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.27% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.