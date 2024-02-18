Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 426.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE AMT opened at $187.13 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

