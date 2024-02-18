Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $3.96 Million Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.27% of Utah Medical Products worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 36.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UTMD opened at $72.40 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $262.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

