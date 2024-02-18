Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $4.11 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 60,494 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $231.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.35. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

