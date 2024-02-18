Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $4.65 Million Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.59% of Postal Realty Trust worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $304.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 738.52%.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

