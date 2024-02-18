Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,420 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 322,803 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.81.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

