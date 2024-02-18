Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.81% of Thryv worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,185,000 after acquiring an additional 519,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after acquiring an additional 438,334 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163,080 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,254,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Stock Performance

NASDAQ THRY opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

