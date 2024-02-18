Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,755 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.82% of Alta Equipment Group worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,701,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 320,574 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 68,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALTG opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Alta Equipment Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.76%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,185.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,185.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $30,330,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

