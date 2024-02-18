Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,880 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.18% of Planet Fitness worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $5,044,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,007,000 after purchasing an additional 96,199 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,384,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $84.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

