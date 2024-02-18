Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 976,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,677 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 147,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIAV stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

