Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $8.99 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.19% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 502,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,049,000 after buying an additional 116,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 609.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.86 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

