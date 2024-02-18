Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Kemper were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kemper by 444.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kemper news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Stock Up 2.0 %

Kemper Announces Dividend

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMPR

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.