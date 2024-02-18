Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 464.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $333.24 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $338.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.97 and a 200-day moving average of $294.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.