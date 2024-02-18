Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $4.95 Million in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 270,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.24% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 135,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

