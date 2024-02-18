Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,439 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.11% of Neogen worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Neogen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Neogen by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,583,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,438,000 after buying an additional 217,419 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Price Performance

Neogen stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 294.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.