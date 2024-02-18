Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,602 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at $10,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 226,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 89,123 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.2 %

MEI stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $780.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $50.74.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

