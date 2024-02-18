Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $5.75 Million Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 631,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.46% of AdaptHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

AHCO stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

