Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 21,730 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in VSE were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,203,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,128 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,609,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

