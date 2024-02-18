Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 12,419 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.64% of Janus International Group worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at $1,730,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 685,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 119,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Janus International Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 87,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 460,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 270,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,952.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,153,841 shares of company stock worth $15,388,376. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of JBI opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.95. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

JBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBI

About Janus International Group

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.