Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 13,414 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.17% of First American Financial worth $9,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First American Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

First American Financial stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

