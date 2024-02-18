Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 20,655 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 956,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,655 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.12% of Newpark Resources worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NR stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

