Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 3,519 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.16% of Tower Semiconductor worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $33.72 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. Benchmark began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

