Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 4,844 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.19% of Nexstar Media Group worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,347,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 103,636 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,028,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $154,760,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $173.77 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $200.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $4,877,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

