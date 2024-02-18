Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 5,382 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,375,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 822,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,019,000 after buying an additional 130,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.04.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSFS Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 15,992 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $748,265.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,367 shares of company stock valued at $967,551 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WSFS Financial

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.