Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 175,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after buying an additional 510,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 420,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,138,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BELFB shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.3 %

Bel Fuse stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.51. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

