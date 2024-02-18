LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of LPL Financial worth $28,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.27.

Shares of LPLA opened at $257.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $264.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day moving average is $231.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

