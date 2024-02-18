Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,685 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.29% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,332,000 after buying an additional 6,635,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,438,000 after buying an additional 5,810,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 397.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 840,833 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 112.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 916,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 484,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

Shares of LYEL opened at $1.86 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

