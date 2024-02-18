Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $347.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $233.13 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $322.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day moving average of $187.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of -0.48.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 81,159 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,262,360.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 81,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,262,360.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $1,754,226 over the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

