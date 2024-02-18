Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

Shares of MFC opened at C$33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$33.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.75. The company has a current ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

