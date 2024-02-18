Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Veritas Investment Research

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by Veritas Investment Research in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

TSE MFC opened at C$33.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The firm has a market cap of C$60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.75. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$33.59.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

