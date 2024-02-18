Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$29.00. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

TSE:MFC opened at C$33.30 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 22.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.75.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

