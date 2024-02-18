Maplebear Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Maplebear in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Maplebear’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CART. Barclays upped their target price on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Maplebear stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Stories

