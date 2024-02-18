Maplebear Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Maplebear in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Maplebear’s FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Maplebear stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.
In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
