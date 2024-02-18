Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.98. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

