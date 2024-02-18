MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.34% of MarketAxess worth $27,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 32.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $917,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $219.04 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.72. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.