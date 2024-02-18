Medallion Financial (MFIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medallion Financial Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $209.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 98.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.