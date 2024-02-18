Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Holdings Lifted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,724,176.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $37,490,151. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Trading Down 0.7 %

MEDP stock opened at $391.64 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $399.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.91 and its 200-day moving average is $277.04.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.