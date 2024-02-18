Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $8.90

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 817,358 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,874,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,429 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,677,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $15,266,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

