Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 232700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The basic materials company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.46 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 28.13% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -8.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 29.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 19.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $557.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party.

Further Reading

