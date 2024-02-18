Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Cut by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90,301 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 1,507,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,516 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Micron Technology by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $879,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $9,172,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,560,061 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

