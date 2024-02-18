Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90,301 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,209,338.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,560,061 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

