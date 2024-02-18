Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $145.26 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $168.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.