Middleby (MIDD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Middleby to post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter.

Middleby Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $144.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. Middleby has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $158.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average is $134.80.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $6,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,097,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 77,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

