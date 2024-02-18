Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Shares of Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 229414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lee Daniels bought 1,212,121 shares of Mila Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,121.21 ($15,308.42). 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

