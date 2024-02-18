Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $8.99. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 110,092 shares.

Specifically, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 32,080 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $255,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,064. 71.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 89,764 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 323,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 202,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 250,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 134,846 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.