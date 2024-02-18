Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $70.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile



Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

