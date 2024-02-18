Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $363,374,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $83,970,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.0 %

MNST opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

