Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 577,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 718,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.50 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

