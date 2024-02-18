Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $320.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $333.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

