MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,379 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.18% of MRC Global worth $10,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 455,224 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,448,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,344,000 after purchasing an additional 285,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 322,937 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,669,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after purchasing an additional 365,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,406,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.99. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.43.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRC. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

